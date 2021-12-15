Advertisement

Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas

Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.

In the production shortage turned promotion, participants register on a special website and this Friday and Saturday, Kraft will pick up to 18,000 winners.

People will be able to submit receipts for ingredients used in some other type of holiday treat and get reimbursed up to $20.

Kraft says it saw demand for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese spike 18 percent last year as more people baked at home.

That demand remained steady throughout 2021, helping to fuel the shortage going on now.

Kraft says it’s pumping money into production and hopes to make enough cream cheese for everyone who wants it soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police say a man died after he was hit by several cars Tuesday night on Route 15 in...
Colchester man dies after being hit by several cars
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Scott says 5% of unvaccinated Vermonters are ‘the problem’
School Board members and the community bicker back and forth at Tuesday's meeting
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
File photo
2 women found guilty of interfering with bear hunters
The Burlington City Council Monday night approved a charter change to decriminalize sex work in...
Burlington City Council advances charter change to decriminalize sex work

Latest News

Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to Winchester Auto in Guilford.
Guilford autobody business destroyed in fire
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber, Wednesday, Dec....
Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial
The Biden administration released previously classified documents about the assassination of...
US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination
mm
Channel 3's Steffen Parker recognized for arts advocacy
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims