Lake Monsters unveil 2022 schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a season to remember in their first year of collegiate Summer ball, the Vermont Lake Monsters will be back at Centennial Field in 2022.

The Futures League released its schedule for next Summer on Tuesday, with games to once again begin on Memorial Day Weekend. The Monsters will begin their title defense at Westfield on Thursday, May 26th, with the home opener in Burlington the next day also against the Starfires.

Vermont will play 10 of its first 13 at Centennial and 36 of their 64 games at home over the course of the season.

All 8 teams are back from a season ago, including the Pittsfield Suns, who Vermont defeated in the FCBL Championship Series. First meeting between the new rivals will be June 7th in Burlington. The Monsters first meeting with their other playoff opponent, the Worcester Bravehearts, will come two days later on the road.

The Futures League All-Star game will be at New Britain in late July, with the Monsters wrapping up the regular season August 7th at Brockton.

One important note for fans: weekday evening games will start half an hour earlier this year, 6:35 first pitch, the club says that change is the result of consulting with fans and sponsors to make the game more accessible for fans of all ages.

You can see the full schedule at the link below:

