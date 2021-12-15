Advertisement

Leahy pushes lawmakers to back up defense bill with funding

Sen. Patrick Leahy/File
Sen. Patrick Leahy/File(Mary Schwalm | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - The U.S Senate Wednesday passed the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk.

The measure authorizes tens of billions more in defense spending than the current budget, but with the government currently funded by a continuing resolution, spending levels are frozen at their levels from fiscal year 2021.

Senator Patrick Leahy says while some of his colleagues wouldn’t mind if the government ran on continuing resolutions for a full year, he’s part of a bipartisan group that wants to see a federal budget passed. “If people are wondering whether a continuing resolution helps us -- do the math. A full-year CR would not only reduce spending -- defense spending by $35 billion compared with what’s in the NDAA bill -- but actually cut defense spending below last year’s level,” Leahy said.

The bill contains a pay raise for service members. It also overhauls the uniform code of military justice, removing the decision to prosecute crimes like rape, sexual assault, murder, and kidnapping from the chain of command. It also includes sexual harassment as a punishable offense.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Scott says 5% of unvaccinated Vermonters are ‘the problem’
Colchester Police say a man died after he was hit by several cars Tuesday night on Route 15 in...
Colchester man dies after being hit by several cars
School Board members and the community bicker back and forth at Tuesday's meeting
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
The Burlington City Council Monday night approved a charter change to decriminalize sex work in...
Burlington City Council advances charter change to decriminalize sex work
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington mayor defends decision to clear out Sears Lane

Latest News

Mayumi Wagstaff Blaise
Vt. woman accused in hit-and-run that left man injured
The Fletcher Free Library opened a second location on Wednesday in Burlington's New North End.
Burlington library opens new location in city’s New North End
The Wiley Side Farm in Shoreham partnered with the Nulhegan Abenaki Tribe to share their bison...
Vt. farm shares bison with Abenaki to help fight food insecurity
File photo
New Hampshire town to decide whether to ban voting machines