Leahy pushes lawmakers to back up defense bill with funding

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - The U.S Senate Wednesday passed the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk.

The measure authorizes tens of billions more in defense spending than the current budget, but with the government currently funded by a continuing resolution, spending levels are frozen at their levels from fiscal year 2021.

Senator Patrick Leahy says while some of his colleagues wouldn’t mind if the government ran on continuing resolutions for a full year, he’s part of a bipartisan group that wants to see a federal budget passed. “If people are wondering whether a continuing resolution helps us -- do the math. A full-year CR would not only reduce spending -- defense spending by $35 billion compared with what’s in the NDAA bill -- but actually cut defense spending below last year’s level,” Leahy said.

The bill contains a pay raise for service members. It also overhauls the uniform code of military justice, removing the decision to prosecute crimes like rape, sexual assault, murder, and kidnapping from the chain of command. It also includes sexual harassment as a punishable offense.

