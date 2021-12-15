Advertisement

New Burlington library branch to open Wednesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington library is opening up a new branch on Wednesday.

It’ll be in the Ethan Allen Shopping Plaza.

After partnering with Burlington Telecom, the Fletcher Free Library is now opening a pilot satellite library in the unused Burlington Telecom building.

The library director says there has been a desire to add a location since the 1980s and pandemic life has proven the importance of libraries.

On Wednesday, there will be a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony. We’re told the mayor will be speaking at it.

A Burlington library is opening up a new branch on Wednesday.
