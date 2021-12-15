Advertisement

New Hampshire town to decide whether to ban voting machines

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire town will hold a special election on whether to ban the use of voting machines in local, state and federal elections and return to counting ballots by hand.

The election, scheduled for Saturday, will be held in Greenland. Seacoastonline.com reports similar attempts to ban voting machines are underway in Hampton and Kensington, and a bill calling for a statewide ban was filed in the Legislature.

Interest in banning the machines grew following an audit of a legislative race in Windham that drew the attention of former President Donald Trump and his supporters in their effort to find evidence of his wider claim of election fraud from 2020. No fraud was found.

