New York working to get more COVID vaccine to the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The state of New York is stepping in to help get more COVID-19 booster shots out in the North Country.

Just last week, all counties in the North County declared a state of emergency, calling on the state for help combatting rising COVID cases.

“We have stressed the need for rapid PCR tests. We have asked New York state for expanded vaccination and testing sites,” Clinton County Chairman Mark Henry said.

The state heard those calls and is offering resources to bring back the “mass vaccination site” to Plattsburgh.

“I think calling it a mass vaccination site is a little misleading based on what the state is actually offering,” said Molly Flynn of the Clinton County Health Department.

It will not look like the site we saw last year at the airport, all funded by the state and open seven days a week. But the resources will also go into helping the current county health department weekly vaccination clinic at Clinton Community College.

“To help Clinton County Health Department get more people through the door,” Flynn said.

Details are still being worked out, like whether the clinic will be open multiple days a week or offer longer hours on Thursdays. But appointments are made on the Health Department’s website.

“We’ll not only be able to offer more appointments but we will also be able to offer appointments to our pediatric population, those 5-to-11-year-olds,” Flynn said.

It’s looking like the state will send more vaccines, hopefully upping the daily doses from 400 up to 600 at the clinic.

Each week, the clinic is fully booked, mostly for booster appointments.

There are also talks of offering more staff to work the clinic.

“Each person can only give so many doses of vaccine a day, so having additional vaccinators, additional clerical staff, that opens up the number of people that can get in and out of the clinic in a day,” Flynn said.

It’s still unclear when the resources will come from the state but the clinic is open to all New York residents, just don’t forget to bring your vaccine card.

The health department is always looking for volunteers to work at the clinics. Click here to find out how you can help.

