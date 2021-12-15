Plattsburgh mayor recommends Vt. trooper for city police chief

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest is recommending a Vermont trooper to lead the Lake City’s police force.

Rosenquest selected Vermont State Police Capt. Mike Manley as his pick for police chief.

In a letter to the mayor, Manley said he is fit for the job and has extensive experience in training, risk management and oversight.

Manley has served as chair of VSP’s Use of Force Committee.

In a letter to the Plattsburgh Common Council, Rosenquest said the position has a $122,000 salary and a start date of Jan. 10.

Councilors will vote on the mayor’s recommendation at Thursday’s Common Council meeting.

Former Police Chief Levi Ritter resigned from his post in April after being named in an excessive use of force lawsuit. Since then, the city has been searching the country for the next Lake City chief.

