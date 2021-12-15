Police cite suspect in hit-and-run that left man injured

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Northfield police say they have tracked down the suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.

On Nov. 22 at about 8:30 p.m., a man loading a car onto a wrecker on Route 12 in Northfield was hit by a black Volkswagen Tiguan. The driver never stopped. Guy Martin of North Main Service was left seriously injured. Police say he was wearing reflective emergency worker clothing.

In early December, an anonymous tip led police to Moriah, New York, where they found an SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle hidden in a garage. Police seized the vehicle for forensic analysis.

They say Mayumi Wagstaff-Blaise, 32, of Northfield, owns the SUV.

On Dec. 15, police cited Wagstaff-Blaise for careless and negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash. Wagstaff-Blaise is due in court in March.

