Police: Driver in stolen car traveled 110 mph on interstate

Jahien Forte
Jahien Forte(Photo provided)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials say a driver traveling 110 miles an hour on Interstate 93 in a car that was reported stolen fled from the vehicle after police successfully flattened the tires, and was arrested following a search.

The driver, Jahien Forte, 19, of Meriden, Connecticut, was scheduled to appear in court following the pursuit early Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

The car was first spotted speeding in Bow. Police pursued it into Concord and set up stop sticks to deflate the tires. The driver continued to travel with flattened tires and went on Interstate 89 before stopping. He and two passengers fled. He was found during a police dog search about 90 minutes later. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Woman charged with embezzling funds from St. Johnsbury businesses
A Burlington library is opening up a new branch on Wednesday.
New Burlington library branch to open Wednesday
Camel's Hump
State plan helps preserve and enhance Camel’s Hump