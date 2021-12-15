School board commissioners likely to go ahead with new high school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With outside expert opinions on the table, Burlington School Board Commissioners will likely be moving forward with an entirely new high school.

“I really believe we should continue with our project,” Superintendent Tom Flanagan said after reviewing the memos from ATC Group Services, Fuss & O’Neill, and Peterson Consulting.

They all suggest reoccupying the high school campus on Institute Road would be an expensive and lengthy process.

Tom Peterson, of Peterson Consulting, said taking what PCB infested materials they know of off the site would cost $12 million. However, they say it’s likely there’s more contamination they still haven’t found.

“For example, as for the build back, the windows,” Peterson said. “Every window in that building would need to be removed and disposed of properly. Of course the $12 million doesn’t include the cost of putting new windows back in.”

Reoccupying the building would also mean constant testing, a whole other expense. With that, commissioners seem to be back on board with not salvaging any part of the old high school.

“We needed a new high school before the PCBs happened,” said commissioner Kendra Sowers. “It just seems to make sense to push for this new high school immediately.”

“Having remediation done to the old building doesn’t fix any of the problems the old high school has,” said Rebecca Cunningham. “It’s just keeping people safe from diseases from PCB contamination.”

Cunningham, Sowers, and others spoke to other issues with the old high school. One was a lack of ADA accessibility. Another was safety concerns, with one commissioner saying there were 47 entrances at the Institute Road site.

Even with all of this information, commissioners are still waiting on answers from the state, such as what specific testing would need to happen for people to reoccupy the building.

“The information we’re receiving as it relates to the implementation of the action levels, that there’s not a clear path to immediately expanding our occupancy of BHS and BTC,” Flanagan said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners also voted to extend an offer to design a new high school to three architecture firms, which would work together on the project.

Those are Freeman, French, Freeman, Colin Lindberg & Assoc., and Drummey Rosane Andersen.

This keeps them on track to have students in a new high school by August of 2025.

