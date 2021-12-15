Sen. Sanders to hold virtual town hall for seniors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a virtual AARP town meeting on Wednesday.

Sanders is holding the virtual meeting instead of his regular, in-person holiday events where he eats food and chats with seniors.

He’s inviting older Vermonters to join him at 4 p.m. to talk about the issues affecting them like the cost of prescription drugs, Medicare and social security, and transportation access.

He’ll also be talking about the Build Back Better Bill and what it would do for seniors.

Click here to watch the town hall live.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.