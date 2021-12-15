Tensions run high at Rutland School Board meeting

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a tense Tuesday night at the Rutland School Board meeting.

School Board Commissioners and community members get into heated debates over the Rutland school mascot. It was recently changed from the Raiders to the Ravens, but Tuesday’s meeting shows there is still tension in the community; Diverting the meeting and skipping over other issues.

At the top of the meeting, Chairperson Hurley Cavacas, Clerk Erin Shimp and Superintendent Bill Olsen went into another room to discuss an agenda typo with legal council.

“Okay, We are back” said Chairperson, Cavacas.

Five people requested the conversation of bringing back the Raiders mascot name be an action item. Instead of listing it under new business it was under unfinished business. Cavacas announced the recommendation from the board’s lawyer.

“We will move this off the agenda this month, we will put it on the agenda in January as new business in January. That was met with frustrations from people who thought Tuesday meeting, there may be a vote to bring back the Raiders name.

NATS: “fellas, I’ll catch you next month, I’ll bring the beer.

Shortly after, board member, Alison Notte pointed out the entire board should have been privy to the conversation with the lawyer, which began a disagreement between her and Shimp, who said she and Olsen were there as witnesses.

NATS: Alison: “Erin will you let me speak?” (Gavel pounds) Cavacas: “five minute recess. Period!”

Cavacas continued the conversation with Notte, causing a fight between the two. Notte: “you called a recess, leave me alone! And so do not speak to me until we are in session!”

This is when name calling began -- along with disagreements between board members and the public. “I am the furthest thing from a racist.” After the recess, the fighting continued and emotions took over. No one approved the meeting, so it was suspended. “Looks like we are in recess until January 11th” said Cavacas. The majority of the room was full of teachers and support staff, to ask the board to renegotiate their contract and discuss the health and well-being of the kids. That item was a total loss. Sue Tanen, the Rutland Education Association President says, “the fact that it was overshadowed by all of this divisiveness when we have really pulled together in an incredible way during this pandemic. It just makes me sad and incredibly disappointed.” The board still needs to submit a school budget in January for the city of Rutland to vote on in March, which was on Tuesday night’s agenda. The next scheduled meeting is for January 11th.

