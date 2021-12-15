Advertisement

Vermont lawmakers discuss return to golden dome

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What will the legislative session look like this year? Vermont lawmakers are deciding Wednesday afternoon how to meet in person when the session kicks off in January.

Masks are already required inside of the Statehouse but lawmakers are also weighing whether to require frequent rapid antigen tests or vaccines for entry into the building.

The Legislature voted last year to hold its session virtually to prevent the spread of COVID. While many lawmakers say the remote sessions, while offering access to more Vermonters than ever, also hindered good policymaking.

A final set of rules was expected sometime Wednesday from the Joint Rules Committee.

