What to expect from Medicare Part B rate hike

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Retirees will be expected to shell out more cash for their Medicare Part B premiums next year.

The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums last month, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty around a pricey and controversial, new Alzheimer’s drug.

Medicare Part B covers physician, out-patient, and certain home services as well as medical equipment and other services not covered by Medicare Part A, like medications given at doctors’ offices. The increase will be 14.5%.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Max Richtman, the president of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, about the rate hike.

