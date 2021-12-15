Advertisement

Woman charged with embezzling funds from St. Johnsbury businesses

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST.JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterford woman faces charges of embezzling from St. Johnsbury businesses where she worked.

The Vermont State Police say Lisa Goodell, 52, worked as a bookkeeper and consultant for MCB Leasing and Classic Designs by Matthew Burak.

They say she ended up swiping about $200,000 between 2018 until 2021 through various channels.

She was cited Wednesday and is due in court on Jan. 31.

Related Story:

MiVT: Tablelegs.com

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Scott says 5% of unvaccinated Vermonters are ‘the problem’
Colchester Police say a man died after he was hit by several cars Tuesday night on Route 15 in...
Colchester man dies after being hit by several cars
School Board members and the community bicker back and forth at Tuesday's meeting
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
The Burlington City Council Monday night approved a charter change to decriminalize sex work in...
Burlington City Council advances charter change to decriminalize sex work
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington mayor defends decision to clear out Sears Lane

Latest News

File photo
New Hampshire town to decide whether to ban voting machines
File photo
2 women found guilty of interfering with bear hunters
Jahien Forte
Police: Driver in stolen car traveled 110 mph on interstate
A Burlington library is opening up a new branch on Wednesday.
New Burlington library branch to open Wednesday