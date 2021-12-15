Woman charged with embezzling funds from St. Johnsbury businesses
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST.JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterford woman faces charges of embezzling from St. Johnsbury businesses where she worked.
The Vermont State Police say Lisa Goodell, 52, worked as a bookkeeper and consultant for MCB Leasing and Classic Designs by Matthew Burak.
They say she ended up swiping about $200,000 between 2018 until 2021 through various channels.
She was cited Wednesday and is due in court on Jan. 31.
Related Story:
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.