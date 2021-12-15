BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Most of today will be okay, but then things will get more active again by late today, with a whole bunch of swings in the weather as we move into the weekend.

Most of today will feature a mix of sun & clouds, but by late afternoon, a light wintry mix of some snow & rain will be moving into the Adirondacks. That batch of mixed precipitation will move eastward through VT and into NH during the evening and early overnight hours. There will only be a trace to around 2″ of snow by Thursday morning east of the spine of the Green Mountains, but there may also be a light glaze from some freezing rain on top of that. So, it could be a slick, slow start to Thursday in our eastern areas.

The wind will be picking up out of the south late today, continuing overnight and into Thursday. That will be pumping in warmer air. Temperatures will jump into the mid/upper 50s on Thursday, most likely breaking some high temperature records (the record high for Burlington for Dec. 16th is 54°, set in 1982. After some morning rain showers, there will be some afternoon sun. Then a cold front will come through late in the evening hours with just a few rain showers. Winds will shift from the south to the west and becoming blustery Thursday night into early Friday.

Friday will be cooler, but still well above normal (normal high is 35° in Burlington) with lots of sunshine.

A low pressure system riding along a frontal boundary to our south will bring a round of light snow on Saturday into early Sunday. The snow may mix with rain in our far southern areas. A few inches of snow accumulation is possible by Sunday morning. It will start to clear out later on Sunday, and stay that way through the start of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following all these changing weather elements, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.