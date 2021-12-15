BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few days of sunny skies, clouds will return to the region on Wednesday. A warm front will push through late in the day with a light mix of rain and snow during the late afternoon and evening. Warmer temperatures will arrive through the evening and overnight hours, turning any mix over to rain for most of the night. The wind will likely pick up a bit as well with gusts over 30mph at times through the day on Thursday. Thursday will be windy and warm with cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures start to turn colder by the end of the week. Friday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Our weather turns a bit more active heading into the weekend. Snow will overspread the region with some mix possible across the southern half of our region. Snow will continue into Saturday night before tapering off early Sunday. While the exact track and intensity of system is still being worked out, there will be a chance for accumulating snow over the weekend.

Temperatures remain colder through most of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs remaining in the upper 20s and low 30s.

