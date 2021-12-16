Advertisement

21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - Drug charges have been filed against 21 people accused of running a cocaine and fentanyl ring that spanned Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine and Puerto Rico.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell’s office announced the bust Wednesday, saying the ring was based in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and sold drugs in retail and allegedly wholesale quantities. Some alleged members are accused of regularly traveling to Puerto Rico to buy cocaine and then mailing it to addresses in New York, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

In total, authorities say they seized 10.5 kilograms of cocaine, 650 grams of suspected fentanyl and more than $200,000 in drug proceeds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

