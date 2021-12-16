Advertisement

Biathlon trials underway at Craftsbury Outdoor Center

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Biathlon International Team Trials are underway at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

Athletes will go head to head in trial races Thursday starting at 10 a.m. and then they compete again on Saturday.

The races will determine which athletes go to Europe and then that helps determine the Olympic team.

The trails are closed so the athletes can compete, but that’s only from 9:45 a.m. until noon daily, so you’re welcome to ski after.

The Morrissey Loop will be available all day, both days.

