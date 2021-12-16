Can you spot a scam? A new toolkit could help

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Can you spot a scam? Vermont’s attorney general is releasing a toolkit to help you.

Our Darren Perron spoke with T.J. Donovan, D-Vt. attorney general, to find out more. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for more on the family imposter/emergency scam.

Click here for the toolkit.

To report scams, complete the Consumer Assistance Program’s online scam reporting form or call 1-800-649-2424.

