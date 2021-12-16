Canada issues international travel advisory, no impact on land border

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Canada has issued a travel advisory to its citizens asking that they avoid all nonessential international travel.

“To those who were planning to travel, I say very clearly, now is not the time to travel,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada’s federal health minister.

Duclos is urging Canadians to cancel travel plans. Wednesday’s advisory is meant to slow the spread of the omicron variant.

While it is an advisory, it is not a ban. That means foreign nationals can still visit Canada, provided they are fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID test.

In addition to the new travel warning, the federal health minister says the Public Health Agency of Canada will ramp up the mandatory arrival testing program at the country’s airports.

While Canadians are being advised not to travel internationally, they are not changing the current requirements at the land border.

That has the president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce rejoicing.

Garry Douglas says Canadians may still visit for up to 72 hours without a test, and Americans can still visit Canada with the use of the ArriveCAN app and a PCR test.

Douglas says Wednesday was tense as they waited to see if new border restrictions would be imposed, but he’s grateful for the decision.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.