Caught on Camera: Snowy owl released from rehab

By Lance MacKenzie
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Natural conservationists and wildlife biologists converged in Addison on Thursday to return a wild bird to the environment.

WCAX News Photographer Lance MacKenzie takes you to the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area to see the snowy owl set free. Watch the video to see.

If you come upon an orphaned or injured bird, call the Center for Wild Bird Rehab 802-359-5001 EXT 212.

