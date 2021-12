LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is warning patients that it may have to reschedule their surgeries.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the hospital said because of the high number of COVID-19 patients, it is seeing a shortage of staff and beds. So surgeons may decide to postpone.

Due to the high number of COVID-19 patients in our hospital, we are experiencing a shortage in the staffing and beds... Posted by Dartmouth-Hitchcock on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.