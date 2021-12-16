Emergency Water Main Repair scheduled in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsburgh will be closing down roads to repair an emergency water line, Thursday morning.

The city says between 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Oak Street, Brinkerhoff Street to Court Street and Brinkerhioff to Margaret Street will to closed to all traffic.

Crews will be repairing the line on Oak Street and due to the repairs, a boil water notice will be in effect.

The notice is for the following streets:

- 36 & 38 Oak Street

- 32 - 46 Court Street

- 70 & 72 Clinton Street

- 133 & 135 Margaret Street

The city says the notice will be in effect until further notice.

