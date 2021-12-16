Advertisement

Forklift exhaust blamed for evacuation at St. Albans store

The Guy's Farm & Yard building in St. Albans was briefly evacuated on Thursday after people in the store reported feeling nauseous and dizzy.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Guy’s Farm & Yard building in St. Albans was briefly evacuated on Thursday.

The fire chief says crews responded to calls of people in the store smelling propane and feeling nauseous and dizzy.

Fire officials believe it was exhaust from a forklift working in the warehouse portion of the building.

The chief says the doors were open but the blowing wind may not have ventilated that room well enough, pushing carbon monoxide fumes into the store.

Nobody needed medical treatment. One employee went home for the day.

