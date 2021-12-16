Advertisement

H.S. Scores and Highlights for Wednesday, December 15th

Busy night for hockey
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYS HOCKEY

Rice 1, South Burlington 0

Milton 4, Lyndon 2

Rutland 7, Stowe 6

Burr and Burton 5, Brattleboro 2

Harwood 8, Burlington 1

U-32 4, Woodstock 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Burr and Burton 5, Stowe 0

Harwood 6, Rice 4

Spaulding 7, Middlebury 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Johnsbury 65, Brattleboro 42

Middlebury 63, Otter Valley 57

Rivendell 56, Woodstock 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Richford 41, Craftsbury 24

North Country 53, U-32 23

Proctor 60, West Rutland 48

