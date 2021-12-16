H.S. Scores and Highlights for Wednesday, December 15th
Busy night for hockey
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYS HOCKEY
Rice 1, South Burlington 0
Milton 4, Lyndon 2
Rutland 7, Stowe 6
Burr and Burton 5, Brattleboro 2
Harwood 8, Burlington 1
U-32 4, Woodstock 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Burr and Burton 5, Stowe 0
Harwood 6, Rice 4
Spaulding 7, Middlebury 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Johnsbury 65, Brattleboro 42
Middlebury 63, Otter Valley 57
Rivendell 56, Woodstock 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Richford 41, Craftsbury 24
North Country 53, U-32 23
Proctor 60, West Rutland 48
