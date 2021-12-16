Advertisement

Judge denies new psych evaluation for alleged cleaver killer

Aita Gurung-File photo
Aita Gurung-File photo(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver, and who experts agree was legally insane, will not be required to take another psych evaluation before going to trial.

Aita Gurung has been in state custody, either with the Department of Corrections, or the Department of Mental Health, since the day of the incident on Oct. 17, 2017.

In Judge Samuel Hoar Jr.’s decision on the state’s motion for a second psychiatric evaluation, the judge says Gurung has been evaluated for sanity by at least four psychiatrists, all of whom concluded he was legally insane at the time of the incident.

In March 2019, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George dropped Gurung’s charges, based on the evaluations. Just six months later, Vermont’s attorney general refiled the case, following concern from Gov. Phil Scott. The AG’s office wanted a new psychiatric evaluation done, arguing that the opinion of the previous expert retained by the state was flawed and unreliable.

Following nine days of testimony, the court found the state has not proved why another evaluation is necessary. In his order, Judge Samuel Hoar Jr. says the case should now be ready for trial.

We have reached out to the attorney general’s office for comment on the story, and to find out what happens next for its case, but had not yet heard back when this story was published.

Related Stories:

Attorney general points to translator trouble in case of accused cleaver killer

Meat cleaver murder suspect found competent to stand trial

Attorney general gets new hearing in case of accused cleaver killer

Hospitalization ordered for accused cleaver killer

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Alleged cleaver killer found not competent to stand trial

Cleaver attack suspect to use insanity defense

Attorney general reinstating murder charges against suspect in deadly cleaver attack

Judge orders new mental health screening for alleged cleaver attacker

Does deadly cleaver attack suspect belong in jail or mental hospital?

Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again

Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison

What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?

Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police say a man died after he was hit by several cars Tuesday night on Route 15 in...
Colchester man dies after being hit by several cars
Mayumi Wagstaff Blaise
Vt. woman accused in hit-and-run that left man injured
School Board members and the community bicker back and forth at Tuesday's meeting
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
File photo
2 women found guilty of interfering with bear hunters
Matthew Toof appearing virtually in court Wednesday.
Georgia teacher charged with child sexual assault appears in court

Latest News

NH high school teacher accused of assault involving student
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Fire was spotted in the living room on the camera.
NH man credits security alarm for saving family from fire
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont - File photo
Sen. Sanders votes against $770B defense bill
Keeping your car winter ready
Keeping your car winter ready