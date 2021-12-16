Keeping your car winter ready

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Before long, our region will be covered in a blanket of snow. As winter weather approaches, it’s important to keep your car winter-ready.

Noyes Automotive says you’re going to want to make sure if you don’t have snow tires, make sure you have a safe amount of tread.

They do however recommend snow tires for the winter months and have been keeping busy changing tires over.

Noyes also recommends routine maintenance and preventive maintenance to avoid breakdowns or issues on the road in cold temperatures. A simple check with an auto shop can catch battery or alternator issues before they result in a breakdown.

And when the temperatures really get cold, a common misconception is that it’s better for cars to warm up in an idle. This isn’t the case.

“The kind of common misconception is that starting your vehicle over and over again uses more gas than letting it run. It’s quite the opposite; letting your car idle uses more fuel than starting it up ever will,” said Chaney Noyes of Noyes Automotive, “Saving fuel, the environment, as well, by shutting off your vehicle when you’re not using it is very important.”

Short trips, though, and shutting your car on and off will drain the battery faster because the alternator won’t have time to charge the battery.

