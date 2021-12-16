Local schools look into potential social media threats

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y, (WCAX) - School is on today in Rutland and Plattsburgh but there will be a heightened police presence after unsubstantiated threats.

New York State Police say Wednesday night there was a social media message sent that expressed concerns of a possible shooting at schools in Clinton County. They say they investigated the message and determined the threat is not credible and there is no danger to students.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Plattsburgh City Police helped in the investigation.

In Vermont, Rutland school leaders say two students made them aware of a school threat trend on TikTok thattalks about the potential for school violence nationwide in the next few days.

Superintendent Bill Olson says that had state agencies reaching out to schools across the state to warn them. Olson says the Vermont Intelligence Center is not aware of any credible threats to schools in Vermont but encourages students and the adults in their lives to say something if they see something.

