Advertisement

Local schools look into potential social media threats

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y, (WCAX) - School is on today in Rutland and Plattsburgh but there will be a heightened police presence after unsubstantiated threats.

New York State Police say Wednesday night there was a social media message sent that expressed concerns of a possible shooting at schools in Clinton County. They say they investigated the message and determined the threat is not credible and there is no danger to students.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Plattsburgh City Police helped in the investigation.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to know that the New York State Police, Plattsburgh City...

Posted by Clinton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 16, 2021

In Vermont, Rutland school leaders say two students made them aware of a school threat trend on TikTok thattalks about the potential for school violence nationwide in the next few days.

Superintendent Bill Olson says that had state agencies reaching out to schools across the state to warn them. Olson says the Vermont Intelligence Center is not aware of any credible threats to schools in Vermont but encourages students and the adults in their lives to say something if they see something.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police say a man died after he was hit by several cars Tuesday night on Route 15 in...
Colchester man dies after being hit by several cars
Mayumi Wagstaff Blaise
Vt. woman accused in hit-and-run that left man injured
School Board members and the community bicker back and forth at Tuesday's meeting
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
File photo
2 women found guilty of interfering with bear hunters
Matthew Toof appearing virtually in court Wednesday.
Georgia teacher charged with child sexual assault appears in court

Latest News

Dr. E. Ross Colgate and Dr. Jessica Crothers
UVM researchers are developing a safer polio vaccine
Courtesy: Newport Center Volunteer Fire Dept.
Police investigate suspicious Newport boathouse fire
A century after a Rutland doctor documented the first major polio outbreak, the world now...
UVM researchers are developing a safer polio vaccine
Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious boathouse fire.
Police investigate suspicious boathouse fire
Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to Winchester Auto in Guilford.
Guilford autobody business destroyed in fire