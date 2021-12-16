NH Electric Cooperative enters into broadband partnership

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has entered into a partnership with a rural broadband solutions provider to deliver high-speed internet to the utility’s members in its 118 communities that don’t have it.

The company, Conexon, works exclusively with rural electric cooperatives to design and build fiber-optic networks. Conexon will work with an NHEC subsidiary, NH Broadband to bring fiber-optic service to rural communities.

NH Broadband’s goal is to construct fiber-optic networks that ensure all 85,000 NHEC members in 118 communities have access to high-speed internet.

