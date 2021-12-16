Advertisement

NH high school teacher accused of assault involving student

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PLAISTOW, N.H. (AP) - Police and school officials in Plaistow, New Hampshire, say a high school teacher has been accused of assault charges involving a student.

Timberlane Regional School District Brian Cochrane says the teacher at Timberlane Regional High School has been charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and sexual assault.  Cochrane said his office received a complaint on Nov. 18 that the teacher had made an “unprivileged contact” with the student. The district informed the Department of Education and notified the student’s parents to contact police.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave the next day. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 31. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

