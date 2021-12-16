Advertisement

NH man credits security alarm for saving family from fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man says his security camera saved his family from a fire.

Tuesday night, James, who did not want to give his last name, was at work when he got a security notification on his Blink alarm.

He saw a fire in his living room, while the rest of his family was asleep in their rooms.

Windham Fire Chief Thomas McPherson says thanks to James and the security camera, a potential tragedy was avoided.

“It’s not the firefighters that were the heroes,” McPherson said. “It was the husband.”

The family moved into the home less than a month ago and did not know the smoke alarms weren’t working.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police say a man died after he was hit by several cars Tuesday night on Route 15 in...
Colchester man dies after being hit by several cars
Mayumi Wagstaff Blaise
Vt. woman accused in hit-and-run that left man injured
School Board members and the community bicker back and forth at Tuesday's meeting
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
File photo
2 women found guilty of interfering with bear hunters
Matthew Toof appearing virtually in court Wednesday.
Georgia teacher charged with child sexual assault appears in court

Latest News

NH high school teacher accused of assault involving student
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont - File photo
Sen. Sanders votes against $770B defense bill
Keeping your car winter ready
Keeping your car winter ready