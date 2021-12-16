NH man credits security alarm for saving family from fire
WINDHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man says his security camera saved his family from a fire.
Tuesday night, James, who did not want to give his last name, was at work when he got a security notification on his Blink alarm.
He saw a fire in his living room, while the rest of his family was asleep in their rooms.
Windham Fire Chief Thomas McPherson says thanks to James and the security camera, a potential tragedy was avoided.
“It’s not the firefighters that were the heroes,” McPherson said. “It was the husband.”
The family moved into the home less than a month ago and did not know the smoke alarms weren’t working.
