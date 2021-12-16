NH school district ends its student masking policy as COVID cases rise

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire school board in our region voted to end its masking policy for students this week as COVID-19 cases remain high across the region.

Monday night, in a 3-2 vote with one member abstaining, the Haverhill Cooperative School Board voted to end the district’s masking policy for students. It’s a vote that some say has divided the community.

“I’m really upset by it,” said Jamie Riley, who has three kids in the Haverhill school system, and one of them is immunocompromised.

She worries about their safety now that students are no longer required to wear masks.

“Your job as a school board member is to listen to the community, listen to the people who are in the schools,” Riley said.

A recent survey distributed through this school district found the majority of parents support masking in some form.

“This is coming from a place of love. People love their kids,” parent Anthony Daniels said.

At the beginning of the school year, like many systems across New Hampshire, this district did not have a mask policy for students. But as cases started to rise, the board approved a target policy that temporarily required masks after positive cases were identified.

“With the cases going up in the state and with the heightened risk of COVID around the holiday, I don’t think this is the right time,” Daniels said.

However, a passionate group of parents disagrees.

“We live in the free country,” said Tim Robie, who led the effort to end mandatory masking for students, which the board ultimately sided with.

“If they think that that should be worn, they are more than welcome to wear one if they choose to. But I think that should be someone’s choice, and a parent’s choice for their child,” Robie said.

Teachers, on the other hand, are still required to wear them.

“Teachers are really frustrated. They are angry,” said Laurie Melanson, the district superintendent.

Since the beginning of November, there have been more than 90 COVID-19 cases throughout the district.

The new policy does not affect SAU23 elementary schools in Warren, Bath and Piermont, where students are still required to mask up.

Athletes will honor the rules of host schools, but home games will be mask-free.

“We pack those stands when we have home games, so the concern is that those events will be super-spreader events,” Melanson said.

The three board members who voted to end the masking policy for students were either unavailable or declined to comment for this story.

