Not all Vermont students able to participate in Test to Stay

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students are back in school full time and over half are participating in the Test to Stay program. That’s a way to keep unvaccinated kids who have been exposed to COVID in school.

But of the 52 school districts, four are not participating in Test to Stay. So what can be done for families who can’t get their kids tested, and for those who don’t want them tested?

“I just wish everybody was on the same page testing-wise,” mom Mary Murray said.

Murray’s son Gavin is a second-grader in the Rivendell Interstate School District, which doesn’t use Test to Stay. It’s a border district partially in Vermont and partially in New Hampshire.

But Vermont’s other border district is participating in Test to Stay.

“It’s super frustrating to hear about other people’s kids from work that can go and get tested in the parking lot and be sent right back to school,” Murray said.

Gavin is scheduled to get his second shot this week, making him fully vaccinated, so they no longer have to quarantine. But while he is at home for a week or more waiting for test results, he has very little schoolwork to do.

“He’s sent home with paperwork that takes him about three minutes to complete and then we are done for the day,” Murray said.

Ted Fisher with Vermont’s Agency of Education says he does not know why Rivendell Interstate is not taking part. But he says Test to Stay has been beneficial for those schools administering the tests.

“We’ve recommended since we rolled out the program in October that schools get on board as quickly as they can,” Fisher said.

About 24,500 families in public and private schools have signed up for response testing, which includes antigen and PCR tests. That’s over one-quarter of Vermont’s public school families.

But not everyone wants their children tested, even if it means they get in-person learning.

“We are unvaccinated and if I don’t condone getting the tests, we are automatically quarantined for 14 days,” Jordan Lake said.

Lake’s daughter Whitney is in first grade and his son Landon is in kindergarten in the Mill River School District.

Just like Murray, he also wants a better education for his kids while they are home quarantining.

“I’m day three now without any school work for them,” Lake said.

He says the school has worked with him, offering a Chromebook and times to check-in, but he would appreciate more of a remote option, even if that means the teacher sets up a computer and his kids watch through Zoom.

“They would be able to still interact with the teacher and feel as if they are part of the classroom and they’re still getting the curriculum taught to them correctly,” Lake said.

But Fisher says having remote learning for a few students is too complicated.

“It’s really, really hard to sustain a full-time instruction, dealing with all the other challenges, learning loss, and then also offer a remote schedule,” Fisher said.

At the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing for Vermont’s students, including the kids.

“He misses his friends, he doesn’t want to be home, he wants to be at school,” Murray said.

Some colleges and universities across the country have moved to remote learning for the end of their semester. I asked Fisher if Vermont’s Agency of Education has been talking about going back to a hybrid or remote learning model if requested. He said they don’t know what the future holds, but schools now have testing options and the vaccine is available, so they are in a much better position than in the spring and fall of 2020, meaning alternative education options are unlikely.

