Plattsburgh Common Council votes against mayor’s pick for police chief

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Common Council on Thursday voted against the mayor’s pick for police chief.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest recommended Vermont State Police Capt. Mike Manley for the city’s next top cop.

The Common Council on Thursday evening voted 5-1 not to move forward with Manley as Plattsburgh’s new police chief.

It was a pretty contentious night. Many speakers from the community and police department spoke out against the decision not to promote from within the department, speaking of the interim chief, Lt. Jarrod Trombley.

I asked the mayor earlier about the qualifications to become Plattsburg’s next police chief. He said the law was changed during the last mayor’s tenure from two years as a lieutenant to four months as a lieutenant.

The mayor said he felt it was his duty to pick someone with the most experience to fill the job.

We will keep you updated on what happens next.

