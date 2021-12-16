Police investigating a suspicious fire in Newport Center

NEWPORT CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a boathouse fire, Wednesday.

Police say around 8:00 a.m. they received calls of a structure fire at 5703 Lake Road in Newport Center.

Police say when crews arrived, the entire boathouse was fully engulfed in flames and a total loss. The building sustained severe fire, heat, smoke, and water damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but crews do believe it may have been intentional.

The boathouse was empty and nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

