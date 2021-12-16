Police make arrest in 2019 Rockingham murder

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have made an arrest in the November 2019 shooting death of a truck driver in Rockingham.

Vermont state police on Tuesday arrested Jozef Piri, 49. They say the Florida man shot Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, leaving the body of the Boston man in his delivery truck along Route 103.

They say using surveillance footage, GPS data, photographs and other information, they found Piri to be driving immediately in front of Fonseca-Rivera just before the shooting occurred. They say the two men did not know each other.

Piri, who owned property in Londonderry, will be charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition from Florida.

