‘Reading Rainbow’ returns with some new twists

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than 15 years off the air, “Reading Rainbow” is back.

But this new iteration of the popular children’s show is making some changes.

“Reading Rainbow Live” will have interactive components to engage the audience virtually.

The creative director is from Plattsburgh and says it’s a bit of uncharted territory for them.

“This is a brand new program that we are using and platform on Looped. It’s technology that will allow viewers to hop into the show and interact with the rainbows and each other, and it’s really engaging and we’re really excited for this technology,” Amy Guglielmo said.

But she said many of the themes of the original series will be around, like song-and-dance play to encourage a love of books.

