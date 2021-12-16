Sen. Sanders votes against $770M defense bill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate passed the annual defense bill. It passed with an 89-to-10 vote.

Among those against it, was Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

During a town hall meeting with Vermont seniors, Sanders said the raise in military spending would be enough to fix the Medicaid system, among other things.

“I think as a nation, it’s important for us to get our priorities right,” Sanders said.

The nearly $770 billion bill is heading to the president’s desk to be signed.

The bill also includes a three percent raise for military service members, UFO research, and funding for aid for Ukraine.

Other Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy voted in favor of the bill.

