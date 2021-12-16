Advertisement

Suit: Factory expressed ‘flagrant indifference’ to tornadoes

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Survivors of a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory filed a lawsuit claiming their employer demonstrated “flagrant indifference” by refusing to allow the employees to go home early.

The suit filed in state court seeks compensatory and punitive damages from Mayfield Consumer Products. A company spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Thursday.

The suit claims the factory had “up to three and half hours before the tornado hit its place of business to allow its employees to leave its worksite as safety precautions.” The factory showed “flagrant indifference to the rights” of the workers by refusing to do so, the suit said.

The suit was filed less than a week after the storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states, carving a more than 200-mile (320-kilometer) path through Kentucky alone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police say a man died after he was hit by several cars Tuesday night on Route 15 in...
Colchester man dies after being hit by several cars
Mayumi Wagstaff Blaise
Vt. woman accused in hit-and-run that left man injured
School Board members and the community bicker back and forth at Tuesday's meeting
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
File photo
2 women found guilty of interfering with bear hunters
Matthew Toof appearing virtually in court Wednesday.
Georgia teacher charged with child sexual assault appears in court

Latest News

In this screen grab taken from video, Arbuey Wright, father of Daunte Wright testifies, as...
Prosecution rests case against Kim Potter in Wright death
Parents are upset after a school on a North Carolina Army base serves kids food with worms in it.
Kids find worms in Ft. Bragg school lunches
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado
Parents are upset after a school on a North Carolina Army base serves kids food with worms in it.
Kids find worms in Ft. Bragg school lunches