Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live on WCAX.com at 3 p.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as New Hampshire has been dealing with an unprecedented spike in COVID infections and hospitalizations. It ranks third in the country for the highest rates of cases, only behind the Northern Mariana Islands and Rhode Island, according to the New York Times.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 1,098 new coronavirus cases for a total of 180,238. There have been a total of 1,817 deaths.

