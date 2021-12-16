Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live on WCAX.com at 3 p.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as New Hampshire has been dealing with an unprecedented spike in COVID infections and hospitalizations. It ranks third in the country for the highest rates of cases, only behind the Northern Mariana Islands and Rhode Island, according to the New York Times.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 1,098 new coronavirus cases for a total of 180,238. There have been a total of 1,817 deaths.

Related Stories:

New Hampshire identifies its 1st COVID-19 omicron variant

Doctors urge vaccinations as New Hampshire faces rising COVID hospitalizations

New Hampshire House picks hotel for new pandemic location

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.