Westford woman dies in collision with tree

WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Westford woman died in a crash on “slush-covered” roads Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. on the Westford-Milton Road in Westford. Police say Heather Valyou, 56, went off the road and hit a tree head-on. First responders say she was dead when they got there.

Vermont State Police say a snow and rain mix was falling at the time.

