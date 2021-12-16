BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We will be going through a whole bunch of changes in the weather over the next few days, getting in on some rain, wind, record warmth, and also some accumulating snow.

Today will start out with a few rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, mainly in our northern counties as a warm front moves northward into Quebec. Then we’ll get some sunshine during the afternoon. Winds will be picking up out of the south, and we will be warming up well into the 50s.

A cold front will be coming through, west to east, during the evening and early overnight with another round of some rain showers. Then it will clear out by morning. Winds will be shifting from the south to the west-northwest after the cold front goes through, and those winds could gust over 50 mph, especially over the Adirondacks and the central Green Mountains.

Friday will also feature sunshine, but also cooler temperatures, although still above normal for mid-December. And it will still be breezy, especially early in the day.

A low pressure system riding along a frontal boundary to our south will kick up some snow for Saturday into the first part of Sunday. Right now, it looks like a general 3-5″ snowfall event, although the snow could mix with a bit of rain, or even some freezing rain, late Saturday into Saturday night, especially the farther south you are.

It will clear out late on Sunday, and there will be a stretch of dry, fairly sunny weather into the middle of next week, Temperatures will be on the cool side, which means the snow will be sticking around for a while.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring all this changing weather, and we will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, including how much snow is expected over the weekend. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.