BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will remain warm and windy as we head into Friday morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for northern New York and eastern Rutland and Windsor counties for the potential of gusts up to 55mph. We may see scattered power outages across the region with widespread gusts in the 20-40mph range. Temperatures will be mild with most spots in the low to mid 40s by Friday morning.

A cold front will bring a return to colder temperatures. Temperatures won’t warm up much through the day on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s. With a few breaks of sun through the afternoon, clouds will return to the region on Friday night.

Our next weather system arrives on Saturday afternoon, and expects to deliver widespread accumulating snow across the region through Sunday morning. Snow will be light to moderate starting Saturday afternoon, and into Saturday night, which could possibly mix with some light sleet and freezing rain at times. At this time, it looks like we could see a widespread 3 to 6 inches of snow by Sunday morning, with a few inches more possible over the southern higher elevations of Vermont.

Temperatures will remain at or below normal through most of next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. No large storms expected next week, heading into the Christmas holiday by Saturday.

