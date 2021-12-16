BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into the day on Thursday, with the possibility of some new record highs by the end of the day. The record high for Thursday in Burlington is 54, and 53 in Montpelier. Both have a chance of being broken with afternoon highs heading into the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few scattered rain showers. The wind will also pick up as well with gusts up to 40mph possible.

We’ll get some sunshine back on Friday with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures still well above average. Conditions may still be a bit breezy, especially in the morning with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 40s. Temperatures look to turn colder, and stay below normal starting this weekend and continue through most of next week.

Our next weather system heads our way on Saturday afternoon. Light snow will overspread the region, with some accumulation possible through Saturday night and into early Sunday. It will likely be our best chance for accumulating snow before the Christmas holiday. Temperatures will be colder over the weekend with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Conditions will be quiet for most of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

