2 found dead at waste facilities were intoxicated by drugs

CONCORD N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a couple who were found dead in separate waste facilities were intoxicated by drugs and had sought shelter during a rainstorm in a large trash bin that was loaded into a compacting waste removal vehicle.

Jessica Lurvey, 28, and Matthew Schofield, 29, went into the bin on the night of Sept. 8.

Lurvey was eventually found dead at a waste transfer station in Belmont, New Hampshire, the next day. Schofield was found dead about two weeks later at a solid waste facility in Lewiston, Maine.

Both deaths are considered accidental. A medical examiner says Lurvey was crushed by the trash compactor. Schofield’s cause of death is undetermined.

