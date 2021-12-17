Advertisement

AG taps brakes on effort to seize Cuomo book profits

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s ethics commission has more work to do if it wants to seize the millions of dollars former Gov. Andrew Cuomo earned writing a book about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics on Monday gave Cuomo 30 days to turn over all money he was paid for his book. The commission concluded Cuomo had improperly gotten help from state employees on the book project.

In a letter to the commission Thursday, the attorney general’s office said more steps had to be taken before any such order could be enforced. Cuomo’s lawyer says the commission is acting outside the law.

