Burlington Greenway officially reopens

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Greenway is officially reopened Thursday.

Also known as the Burlington Bike Path that connects the south end of Burlington to Downtown. The path starts from Oakledge Park to Roundhouse Park. The path is 8.3 miles long with construction dating back to 2014.

Construction was delayed because of the 2019 Halloween storm that swept through the area.

City officials celebrated Thursday with a reopening at the Austin Gateway portion of Oakledge.

“Future generations of Burlingtonians will look back and recognize the rebuilding of the bike path, a decisive moment of improving and expanding our city’s park system. And everything else that has gone on besides the bike path” said Burlington’s Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The total cost of the project is $12 million dollars.

