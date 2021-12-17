Advertisement

Christmas Revels Festival in Lebanon New Hampshire

Richard Antoine White at the Lebanon Opera House.
Richard Antoine White at the Lebanon Opera House.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s a weekend of music and the arts in the Upper Valley.

Richard Antoine White is one of the headlining acts of the annual Christmas Revels Festival put on by Revels North. The festival is a holiday tradition in Lebanon, New Hampshire, since 1975. Along with shows all weekend long at the Lebanon Opera House, there will also be free outdoor shows Saturday and Sunday on the green. It’s a winter solstice celebration of the arts with music, dance, and more.

“No civilization or society has existed and thrived without the arts. Come out and realize just how important the arts are. And just how much the arts can make a difference. To all the teachers and educators and music-goers out there, I am what happens when you don’t give up,” White said.

White is the first African American in the world to receive a doctorate in the tuba. Tickets for all shows are still available. Click here to find out more.

