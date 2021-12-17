Advertisement

Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20. The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019. Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
What to expect from Medicare Part B rate hike
Courtesy: Essex Fire Dept.
Westford woman dies in crash
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Police make arrest in 2019 Rockingham murder
Schools in Vermont and in New York's North Country are warning parents following a nationwide...
Area police find no credible threats in viral school violence rumors on social media
File image
Burke man dies in tractor rollover

Latest News

FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit
Burlington Greenway
Burlington Greenway officially reopens
Stowe Elementary students name the Town's snowplows.
Kids in Stowe name the snow plows
Students in Stowe name the town's snowplows
Kids in Stowe name the Town's snow plows